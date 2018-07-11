Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Collects run, RBI in return

Molina (shoulder) went 0-for-3 with a walk, run and RBI in the Cardinals' 14-2 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Molina was on the bench for two games with a shoulder stinger before re-entering the starting nine Tuesday. He only played six innings in his return to the lineup before giving way to backup Francisco Pena, but Molina's early departure was likely just a byproduct of the Cardinals holding a nine-run lead at the time. Expect Molina to be behind the plate again in the series finale Wednesday.