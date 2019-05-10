Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Collects three hits

Molina went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, scoring three times in a blowout victory over the Pirates on Thursday.

Molina put the Cardinals on the board with a run-scoring double in the second inning and tacked on a second RBI with a single in the fourth. He leads all catchers in hits (39) and RBI (27) on the season and is tied with Buster Posey for the lead in doubles (11). He has shown no signs of slowing down in his 16th season in the league.