Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Collects two hits in loss
Molina went 2-for-5 with a double in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.
Molina now has a pair of multi-hit games already since the All-Star break, going 6-for-14 with four walks in the series against the Cubs. The 36-year-old backstop owns a .283/.332/.480 slash line, 13 long balls and 42 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
