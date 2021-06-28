Molina went a combined 3-for-7 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and a run over both weekend games against the Pirates.

The veteran backstop began to claw out of an extended slump in Friday's loss to the Pirates with a double, stolen base and a run. He followed it up with his first multi-hit effort since May 29 on Saturday and then laced his second two-bagger in three contests Sunday. Molina has inched his season slash line back to .254/.306/.423 with the three-game surge, and he'll look to continue building on those numbers as the Cardinals begin a home series against the Diamondbacks on Monday.