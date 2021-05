Molina went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Molina accounted for nearly half of his team's offense with a pair of timely early-game singles, the second one of the infield variety and aided by an error that allowed two runs to score overall. The veteran backstop continues to enjoy a stellar season at the plate, with Saturday's production pushing his season slash line to .301/.331/.541 and extending his on-base streak to seven games.