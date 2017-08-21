Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Contributes multi-hit effort

Molina went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates.

Molina seems to only be getting better as the season moves toward the stretch run. Factoring in Sunday's production, he now has six multi-hit efforts in August, which has helped produce a .313/.353/.578 line for the month. Molina's 14 home runs equal the second-best total of his long career, while his current 36.3 percent hard contact rate serves as the highest of his 13-plus seasons.