Molina (knee) will make the first appearance of his minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

In his first game action since June 15, Molina will serve as Memphis' designated hitter. According to Denton, Molina is expected to pick up a start behind the plate for Memphis on Friday, and if all goes well, he could make his return from the 10-day injured list as soon as next Tuesday. Andrew Knizner will move into the No. 2 role at catcher once Molina is reinstated from the IL.