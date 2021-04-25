Molina (foot) underwent imaging that was encouraging Sunday, and he could return to the lineup as early as Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina has missed the last two games since exiting Friday's contest early. However, manager Mike Shildt said after Sunday's game that he's hopeful that Molina could return to the field for Monday's series opener against Philadelphia. Molina had gone 8-for-20 with six extra-base hits and six RBI in the six games prior to his absence.