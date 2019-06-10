Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Could return over weekend
Molina (thumb) could return from the 10-day injured list against the Mets this weekend, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Molina rejoined the Cardinals in Miami on Monday, and while the backstop admitted he remains without a concrete timetable for his return, he wouldn't rule out the possibility of returning during the team's series against the Mets in New York this weekend. Molina said he's no longer dealing with any pain in his thumb, though he still has to build some strength back up before being reinstated.
