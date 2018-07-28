Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Cranks three more hits

Molina went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday.

The ageless backstop continues to rake, as this marked his second straight three-hit game and his fourth multi-hit effort in his last eight contests overall. He's having one of his best offensive seasons yet at age 36, as Molina's slash line is now a terrific .294/.339/.496 over 262 at-bats, good for an .835 OPS that would be his highest mark since 2013.