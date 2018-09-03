Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Monday

Molina is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals.

Molina carries a very high workload for a catcher, having started 38 of the last 39 games prior to Monday's rest. That workload could be affecting him, as he's hit just .169 over his last 15 games. Francisco Pena will start behind the plate.

