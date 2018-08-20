Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Monday

Molina is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Molina will receive a rare breather following 27 straight starts, during which he's slashed .265/.306/.393. This is just a standard day off for the 36-year-old backstop, so look for him to rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday. In his place, Francisco Pena will handle the catching duties and bat eighth.