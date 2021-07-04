Molina is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The veteran backstop will head to the bench for only the second time since June 8, with his previous game off coming as part of a doubleheader. Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate with Molina receiving a rare breather.
