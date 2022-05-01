site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Sunday
Molina is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina started the last four games and will receive a well-deserved day off in the series finale versus Arizona. Andrew Knizner will work behind the plate Sunday, forming a battery with Jordan Hicks.
