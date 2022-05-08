site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Sunday
Molina is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Molina will head to the bench Sunday for the second time in the past three games. Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate in his place.
