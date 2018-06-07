Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Thursday
Molina is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami.
Molina will receive a standard day off after starting the past two games. During those outings, he's gone 1-for-7 with one RBI, but more importantly, he's looked good physically following a prolonged stint on the DL (groin). In his place, Francisco Pena will catch Miles Mikolas.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Timely hit in DL return•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Activated as expected•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Tuesday return all but certain•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rehab stint set for weekend•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resumes baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...