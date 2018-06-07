Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Thursday

Molina is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami.

Molina will receive a standard day off after starting the past two games. During those outings, he's gone 1-for-7 with one RBI, but more importantly, he's looked good physically following a prolonged stint on the DL (groin). In his place, Francisco Pena will catch Miles Mikolas.

More News
Our Latest Stories