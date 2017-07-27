Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Thursday
Molina is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Molina hits the bench after starting the past five games behind the plate, with multi-hit days during the last three contests. The catcher should slot back into the lineup for Friday's affair, while Carson Kelly sets up behind the plate during the series opener in his stead.
