Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Thursday

Molina is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Molina hits the bench after starting the past five games behind the plate, with multi-hit days during the last three contests. The catcher should slot back into the lineup for Friday's affair, while Carson Kelly sets up behind the plate during the series opener in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast