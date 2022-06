Manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that Molina is out of the lineup Friday against the Reds due to soreness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Molina is sitting for a third consecutive game, and he's apparently managing general soreness that has prevented him from playing over the last few days. However, the 39-year-old is expected to be back in action Saturday since Adam Wainwright will be on the mound for the Cardinals.