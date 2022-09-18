Molina went 2-for-4 with one home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Molina tallied a two-run homer off lefty starter Mike Minor with one out in the third inning to increase the Cardinals' lead to five during game one of the doubleheader. The 40-year-old veteran is coming off a tough 1-for-15 slump in his previous four games but has been great overall in his last 12 with a .918 OPS over 47 plate appearances. In addition, the catcher has recorded 10 RBI in 37 at-bats during his last 10 games.