Molina went 1-for-4 with three RBI and two strikeouts during Saturday's 9-8 win against Colorado.

The 38-year-old was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and brought home three runs in his first game since April 26. Molina has a .319/.360/.609 slash line with five homers, five doubles, 17 RBI and 13 runs in 20 games this season.