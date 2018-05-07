Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Discharged from hospital
Molina (groin) was released from the hospital Sunday after undergoing emergency surgery, Jose de Jesus Ortiz and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.
Molina was able to walk gingerly in the hours following his surgery after returning home. Although this is positive sign, he'll likely require at least a month to recover before he returns to the field.
