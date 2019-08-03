Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doesn't swing bat in rehab debut

Molina (thumb) caught five innings but logged just one plate appearance for Triple-A Memphis against El Paso on Friday, laying down a sacrifice bunt, Mike Ceide of WREG-TV reports.

Per team rules, Molina laid down his bunt and then was replaced after five innings behind the dish by Joe Hudson. Per Jessica Benson of Local 24 News, the plan was for Molina to track pitches Friday and then ideally get the green light to begin swinging the bat in Saturday's game.