Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Dons catcher's gear again

Molina (groin) has begun doing light drills in catcher's gear and easing into some pregame work, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Molina recently posted video of his workouts in full catcher's regalia on his personal Instagram account. The veteran backstop had also joined his teammates on the field for light workouts during the team's most recent home stand. Molina was originally estimated to need at least four weeks of recovery following emergency surgery to address the traumatic hematoma he sustained on a foul tip off the bat of Kris Bryant on May 6. He appears to be more or less on schedule, although he'll presumably require a minor-league rehab assignment before being cleared for a return to action.