Molina went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

The veteran backstop set himself up in scoring position with his first steal since 2019 in the third inning and then came home on rookie Lars Nootbaar's single. Despite the modest offensive success Friday, Molina remains mired in a deep slump, as he's produced a .100 average (4-for-40) over his last 12 games.