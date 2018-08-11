Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doubles, scores twice in win

Molina went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs in a win over the Royals on Friday.

It was a second straight two-hit effort for the backstop, who's gone for multiple hits on five occasions over his first nine August contests. Molina is in the midst of a particularly impressive two-game stretch, as he'd gone 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI in the series finale against the Marlins on Wednesday as well.