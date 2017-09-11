Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives Cards to win with five RBI

Molina went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and five RBI during Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Molina also homered in Saturday's game and is now up to 17 homers, 72 RBI, eight stolen bases and 57 runs with a .280/.316/.445 slash line. With consistent playing time and a spot in the middle of the St. Louis lineup, Molina is positioned to finish the season on a high note and turn in another strong fantasy showing.