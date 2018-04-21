Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in a pair Friday
Molina went 1-for-4 with an RBI ground-rule double in a win over the Reds on Friday.
The two runs he pushed through takes Molina's April total to an impressive 12 RBI, a number he's partly accomplished by also smacking four of his five home runs on the season during the same stretch. The ageless backstop has hit safely in five of his last seven overall and is already generating the caliber of production that he's made the norm over his long career.
