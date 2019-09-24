Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in four Monday

Molina went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI to help the Cardinals to a 9-7 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The backstop reached double-digit homers for the sixth time in his career with this fifth-inning two-run blast off Alex Young. Molina has been hot lately, with two long balls and three multi-hit efforts over his last four games, but the 37-year-old still sports an unspectacular .270/.308/.403 slash line across 109 games.