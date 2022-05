Molina went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 15-6 win over the Giants.

Molina had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. He's posted multiple hits in three of eight games in May, going 9-for-27 (.333) with two homers, six RBI and six runs scored. The veteran catcher is up to a .253/.253/.373 slash line in 75 plate appearances overall.