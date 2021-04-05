Molina went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

The ageless backstop's fifth-inning hit knotted the score at 1-1 before the Reds went on to explode for 11 runs over the following three frames. Molina is slated to split more time behind the dish this season than in years past -- in fact, Andrew Knizner pinch hit for him in the seventh inning Sunday -- but the 38-year-old has already gotten off to a strong start in 2021 by reaching safely in all three games and driving in a pair of runs overall.