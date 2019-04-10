Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in three
Molina went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI on Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Molina doubled in both the first and third innings, accounting for all three of his RBI. It was his third multi-hit game in his past four chances, raising his average to .205 for the season. After a slow start to the campaign, Molina appears to be back on track at the dish.
