Molina went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Molina contributed a two-run single during the Cardinals' four-run rally in the sixth inning. The catcher has multiple hits in three of his last six games. He's up to a .250/.250/.352 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base through 88 plate appearances this year. It's a little concerning he has yet to draw a walk after posting at least a five percent walk rate in four of the last five years -- he's never had an on-base percentage lower than .274 in a full season.