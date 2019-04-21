Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in two runs

Molina went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Mets.

Molina extended his hitting streak to eight games and is 11-for-34 with four doubles and a home run in that stretch. The veteran backstop is slashing .243/.269/.365 with 11 RBI over 74 at-bats.

