Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ends short skid with three-run jack
Molina went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer against the Reds on Tuesday.
His last four games had seen the veteran catcher go just 1-for-15, but no slump has lasted long for Molina this year, as the 35-year-old catcher is incredibly putting together one of the best seasons of his career at the plate. With 18 homers, he's now four shy of his career-best 22, and he's only two short of his career high in RBI (80).
