Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Evaluation forthcoming
Molina (groin) is scheduled to see a doctor Thursday to help determine when he might able to resume physical activity, Sean Collins of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals are trying to get some guidance on when the veteran backstop might be able do anything more than just completely rest, which has been the norm thus far. Molina is still reportedly far removed from being able to return to game action, but Thursday's evaluation should provide further clarity on when his rehabilitation process might begin.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Discharged from hospital•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Officially moved to DL•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sidelined until June after groin surgery•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Exits after getting hit with foul ball•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Laces game-winning single Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...