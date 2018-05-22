Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Evaluation forthcoming

Molina (groin) is scheduled to see a doctor Thursday to help determine when he might able to resume physical activity, Sean Collins of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals are trying to get some guidance on when the veteran backstop might be able do anything more than just completely rest, which has been the norm thus far. Molina is still reportedly far removed from being able to return to game action, but Thursday's evaluation should provide further clarity on when his rehabilitation process might begin.