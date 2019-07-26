Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Evaluation set for Friday
Molina (thumb) will be examined by the team's medical staff at Busch Stadium on Friday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
The veteran catcher is set to start running the bases soon, but manager Mike Shildt reported Thursday that Molina's thumb still needs further evaluation in order to see how much progress has been made. Molina is pushing up against the three-week timeline that was projected for his recovery back on July 11 when he went on the injured list, but he still has a week before exceeding it. Further information should become available at some point over the weekend.
