Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Exits after getting hit with foul ball

Molina exited Saturday's extra-inning win over the Cubs in the ninth inning after taking a foul tip to the groin region, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The impact was severe, considering the foul ball came on a 101.5 mph fastball off the bat of Kris Bryant. Molina remained on the field for several minutes while huddling with the Cardinals training staff before exiting the game. The veteran backstop is considered day-to-day, but Trezza notably reports that Carson Kelly, the organization's top catching prospect, was a late scratch from Triple-A Memphis' Saturday night game against Nashville in anticipation of a potential callup.