Molina exited Friday's win over the Reds in the fifth inning with right foot soreness, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran catcher was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and solo home run before exiting the contest, pushing his season slash to a stellar .339/.382/.661. Molina was replaced by Andrew Knizner and is considered day-to-day for the time being, putting his status for Saturday's game versus Cincinnati into doubt.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Retreats to bench•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Launches two homers•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits for first time•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Launches second homer•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Career-best numbers early•