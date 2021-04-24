Molina exited Friday's win over the Reds in the fifth inning with right foot soreness, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran catcher was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and solo home run before exiting the contest, pushing his season slash to a stellar .339/.382/.661. Molina was replaced by Andrew Knizner and is considered day-to-day for the time being, putting his status for Saturday's game versus Cincinnati into doubt.