Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Exits with hamstring tightness

Molina exited Wednesday's game against the Nationals with left hamstring tightness, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Molina suffered the injury while attempting to steal a base during the top of the eighth inning Wednesday. After the backstop was thrown out, he was seen walking gingerly to the bench before being replaced prior to the bottom half of the inning. He'll be further evaluated during the team's off day Thursday.

