Molina was removed from Saturday's game against the Reds with a left knee contusion, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Molina took a foul ball off his knee while catching in the top of the fourth inning Saturday, and he was initially able to remain in the game after he was examined by trainers. However, Andrew Knizner pinch hit for him in the bottom of the inning and remained in the game as the catcher. It's not yet clear whether Molina will be forced to miss additional time due to his injury.