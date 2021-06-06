Molina (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, but Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said the veteran catcher is expected to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Andrew Knizner gets the nod behind the dish in Sunday's series finale, but Shildt noted that Molina is available "in any emergency if we need it" while the backstop contends with a bruised left knee. Ideally, the Cardinals would prefer to stay away from Molina on Sunday, with the hope that a day out of the lineup coupled with Monday's team off day is enough to resolve the knee issue. After the off day, the Cardinals will return to action Tuesday for a two-game set against Cleveland.