Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Expected to miss three weeks
Molina (thumb) is expected to miss the next three weeks, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Molina has been battling a thumb issue throughout the first half of the season, and while skipper Mike Shildt noted that the injury isn't any worse from the last time his starting catcher was sent to the injured list, Molina's thumb just isn't healing the way the medical staff wants it to. He won't be ready to return from the shelf after the 10-day minimum, though he isn't expected to require surgery and should be back around the beginning of August.
