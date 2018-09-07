Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Expected to miss weekend series

Molina (hamstring) is expected to miss the Cardinals' weekend series in Detroit, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Molina was forced to leave Wednesday's game with hamstring tightness after attempting to steal a base. The issue is apparently serious enough for him to miss at least a few games, though it remains unclear whether an extended absence will be necessary. Francisco Pena and Carson Kelly will be the catching options while he remains out.

More News
Our Latest Stories