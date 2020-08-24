Molina went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Reds.

Molina collected four singles, two of which drove in runs to contribute to the Cardinals' victory. This was his fourth game back in the lineup, and he's already collected five RBI while going 7-for-16 at the dish. Overall, Molina is hitting .314 with, but has not walked or recorded an extra-base hit in 35 plate appearances.