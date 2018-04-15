Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gathers two more hits Sunday

Molina went 2-for-3 with one RBI in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

The 35-year-old backstop continued his terrific run production Sunday as he drove in his 12th run of the year. Since the start of the season he's hit .288 and hit five home runs. However, over 15 games he's drawn just one walk, resulting in his on-base percentage sitting at just .295.