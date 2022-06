Molina is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina will take a seat for the afternoon game after he was behind the plate for the first two contests of the series. Andrew Knizner checks in at catcher in place of Molina, who finished May with a .241 average, two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs over 18 games.