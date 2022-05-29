site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gets breather Sunday
Molina is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Molina will rest for the day game after he went 1-for-4 while starting at catcher in Saturday's 8-3 win. Andrew Knizner checks in for Molina behind the plate.
