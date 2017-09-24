Play

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gets day off Sunday

Molina is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Molina will be afforded a day of rest for the first time since Sept. 6. The veteran backstop is hitting .243 during the month of September and will be replaced behind the plate by Carson Kelly, who will bat eighth in the order.

