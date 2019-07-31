Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gets positive medical report

Molina had his thumb reimaged Monday and received a positive evaluation from team doctors, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's an important step in Molina's recovery, considering how stubborn the discomfort he's been feeling has been. The veteran backstop was slated to begin participating in baseball activities prior to Tuesday's game and could potentially progress to swinging a bat by the end of the week.

