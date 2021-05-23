Molina went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Cubs.
Offense was sparse for both sides in the contest, and Molina provided the only long ball with a seventh-inning solo shot that proved to be the difference in the game. The veteran catcher hasn't slowed down a bit this season, slashing .290/.316/.561 across 114 plate appearances. He has seven homers and 21 RBI on the campaign, already exceeding his total over 42 games last year.
